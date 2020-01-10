|
MARTHA LOUISE IRBY went to be with the Lord on January 1, 2020, at Chateau Grove Senior Living. She was born February 26, 1922, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late John Horace Fullen and Ora Watts Fullen. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Macon Russell Irby, her sister, Geraldine "Jerri" Irby, and brother-in-law, Don Irby. A devoted, kind and generous mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her daughter, Myra (Gary) Taylor of Rocky Mount, N.C.; two grandsons, Mark Taylor from South Point, Ohio, Troy (Kelli) Taylor of Hilliard, Ohio; two very loving great-granddaughters, Madelyn Rose and Paige Morgan Taylor of Hilliard, Ohio; a special niece and nephew, Janet (Charlie) Davis of South Point, Ohio, David (Theresa) Irby of Lincolnton, N.C.; a devoted friend and caregiver, Leigh Jordan; the special families of N.C., N.J., Ohio and W.Va., whom she loved dearly. She started her career with the Sears store on 4th Avenue in Huntington, opened the 29th Street store and retired as supervisor of the accounting department at the Mall Store. In earlier years, she enjoyed drawing, especially calendar girls of the '40s. She loved working puzzles and making fudge at Christmas. She loved her church and reading the Bible. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and attended Westmoreland United Methodist Church with family. Special thanks to the staff at Chateau Grove and Hospice of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Kara Phillippi. Burial will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon until service time at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Westmoreland United Methodist Church or Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020