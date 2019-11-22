|
|
MARTHA PERRY, 87, of Flatwoods, Ky., passed from this life on Monday, November 18, 2019. One of 17 children, she was born on August 7, 1932, at Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Francis Marion "Doc" and Chaney Spurlock Blankenship. Her beloved husband of 58 years, Bud "Kin" Perry, also preceded her in death, along with one son, Dennis Perry, and several brothers and sisters. Martha was a homemaker and loved cooking, working in her home and caring for her family. She leaves behind two sons, Marvin Blankenship of Huntington, W.Va., John Dale Perry (Debbie) of Flatwoods, Ky.; one daughter, Hazel Anita Perry of Montana; four grandchildren, Allen Blankenship of Wayne, John Michael Perry, Cameron Douglas Perry, both of Flatwoods, and Matthew Gene Roy of Montana; several dear great-grandchildren; along with several brothers and sisters; and her family at Oakmont Manor. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brother Jerry Ross officiating. Burial will follow in the John Perry Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019