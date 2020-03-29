|
MARTIN PAUL ARTRIP, 81, of Huntington, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Private funeral services will be conducted at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Bob Ray. Burial will be in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. He was born November 27, 1938, in Glen Hayes, W.Va., a son of the late Ora Jennings and Elizabeth Abigail Wellman Artrip. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served during Vietnam. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Lucy Stafford, and brothers, Ralph, William, Donald and Jessee Artrip. He is survived by his wife, Irene Blankenship Artrip; two daughters, Deborah Anne Alderton and her husband, Bruce; Rebecca Taylor Herring and her husband, Andy; and five grandchildren, Brandon Alderton, Rachel Alderton, Amy Alderton, Nathaniel Taylor and Preston Herring. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020