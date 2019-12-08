|
On Saturday, December 7, 2019, MARVIN A. "BUTCH" PYLE JR. went home by the grace of God to be with Him. He attended Christ Temple Church in Huntington. He was born June 22, 1950, to the late Marvin A. Pyle Sr. and Naomi "Beatrice" Ashworth Pyle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Eve Pyle Campbell; maternal grandparents, John and Mae Ashworth; paternal grandparents, Henry G. and Celeste Bewer Pyle; a very special lady, Ms. "Kitty" Wilson; several aunts, five uncles and four first cousins. He is survived by one daughter, Amanda Pyle; aunts and uncles, Pat and Lenore Pyle, Wilder Conner, Alice Pyle, Jim and June Pyle; five special cousins, Beverly Wilkerson, Teresa (Glen) Henry, Rhonda Sexton, Tammy Childers, Angela (Kevin) Sutula; as well as numerous family and friends. He attended Ohio University Southern Campus where he was on the Dean's List and graduated with honors, earning a BSS in Behavioral Sciences. He also attended Lindsey Wilson College, earning his Master's in Education with emphasis in counseling. He worked for River Park Hospital (MHT), Pathway's Detoxification Unit (counselor's assistant), Ironton Family Guidance Center as a Chemical Dependency Counselor and Lindsey Wilson College as a Mental Health Counselor trainee before retiring in July 2007. Butch was a friend of "Bill W. and Dr. Bob" since February 12, 1987. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019