Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
(304) 824-3111
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
View Map

MARY ALICE COURTS WILKINSON

MARY ALICE COURTS WILKINSON Obituary

MARY ALICE COURTS WILKINSON, 87, of West Hamlin, W.Va., passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Retha and Roy Courts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Nellow Wilkinson, and a son, Steve "Eli" Wilkinson. She is survived by one son, Rodney (Cindy) Wilkinson. She had four granddaughters, Amy (David) Browning, Amanda (Thurman) Maynard, Maggie Wilkinson and Danielle (Jacob) Walton; and three great-grandchildren, Austin Maynard, Sydney Maynard and Wesley Walton. She was a graduate of Morris Harvey College and retired from teaching in Lincoln County Schools. The family would like to thank the staff at Midland Meadows for their love and care and to Hospice of Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Bishop Lonnie Earl Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020
