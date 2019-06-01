







MARY ALICE ROMINE, 88, of Huntington, W.Va., died peacefully at River's Bend Health Care in Burlington, Ohio, on Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born in Zona, Roane County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Charles E. Romine Sr. and Shirley M. Reed Romine. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles E. Romine, and her sister, Ruth L. Ashley of Point Pleasant Beach, N.C. She is survived by her children: daughter, Cathy R. Long, M.D., and her husband Jim T. Long Jr., M.D., of Franklin, N.C., and a son, Thomas L. Romine and his wife Joanna P. Romine of Winston-Salem, N.C.; three grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Burant and her husband Kevin P. Burant of Raleigh, N.C., Dr. Carrie M. Long and her husband Hazer Novich of Hamilton, Mont., and Benjamin T. Romine of Winston-Salem, N.C.; a brother, Charles E. Romine Jr. and his wife Phyllis Romine of Huntington; and many special nieces and nephews. Alice was a graduate of Spencer High School, Spencer, W.Va., and a member of Beverly Hills United Methodist Church. She worked for many years as a nurse, volunteered at both Cabell Huntington and St. Mary's hospitals and was an avid bridge player. She also enjoyed tending to her beautiful rose garden. Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be greatly missed by her family and her many cherished friends. Special thanks to all the wonderful staff at River's Bend Health Care and the nurses and therapists at St. Mary's Home Health for their loving care and helping hands. It was her wish to be cremated, and there will be no visitation. A family celebration of Alice's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 Sixth Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701, or to Beverly Hills United Methodist Church, 2600 Washington Boulevard, Huntington, WV 25705. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 1, 2019