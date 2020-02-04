Home

MARY ANN CHAPMAN, 86, of Huntington died Jan. 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital and her husband BOBBY JUNE CHAPMAN, 83, of Huntington, died on Jan. 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services for both will be conducted 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. June was a carpenter and Mary was a homemaker. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020
