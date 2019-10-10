|
MARY ANN ELSWICK, 77, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va., by Pastor James Jobe. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. She was born November 3, 1941, in Maysville, Ky., a daughter of the late Charles and Alaska Butcher. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Michael Elswick. Mary Ann was a member of Hebron Baptist Church. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob Elswick; son and daughters-in-law, Mark and Amanda Elswick and Becky Elswick, all of Milton, W.Va.; grandchildren, Brittany, Cassee, Cearra, Erin and Brier; great-grandchildren, Haley, Blake, Austin, Addison, Ryker, Audrey, Brooklyn and Carter; very special nephew and niece, Don and Linda Elswick; and loved ones, Joe and Brayden Beach. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019