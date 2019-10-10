The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
MARY ANN ELSWICK


1941 - 2019
MARY ANN ELSWICK Obituary




MARY ANN ELSWICK, 77, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va., by Pastor James Jobe. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. She was born November 3, 1941, in Maysville, Ky., a daughter of the late Charles and Alaska Butcher. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Michael Elswick. Mary Ann was a member of Hebron Baptist Church. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob Elswick; son and daughters-in-law, Mark and Amanda Elswick and Becky Elswick, all of Milton, W.Va.; grandchildren, Brittany, Cassee, Cearra, Erin and Brier; great-grandchildren, Haley, Blake, Austin, Addison, Ryker, Audrey, Brooklyn and Carter; very special nephew and niece, Don and Linda Elswick; and loved ones, Joe and Brayden Beach. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019
