MARY ANN HAYNES, 64, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at her home. She was born August 23, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va. At the age of three months, she was adopted by the Thompson family. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Haynes; two daughters, Clara Louise (Christopher) Casella and Teresa Renea Spillman, all of Chesapeake, Ohio, and three grandchildren, Katrina Marie Spillman, Andrew Kyle Spillman and Zayne Michael Spillman. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Dallas Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in Community Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019