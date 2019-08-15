The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY HAYNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ANN HAYNES


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY ANN HAYNES Obituary




MARY ANN HAYNES, 64, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at her home. She was born August 23, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va. At the age of three months, she was adopted by the Thompson family. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Haynes; two daughters, Clara Louise (Christopher) Casella and Teresa Renea Spillman, all of Chesapeake, Ohio, and three grandchildren, Katrina Marie Spillman, Andrew Kyle Spillman and Zayne Michael Spillman. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Dallas Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in Community Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now