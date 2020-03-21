The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
MARY ANN HENSLEY


1945 - 2020
MARY ANN HENSLEY Obituary

MARY ANN HENSLEY, 75, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born on February 14, 1945, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harry and Roxie Runyon Riley. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Harry, Donald, Earl and Jimmy Riley. She is survived by her husband, Robert Hensley; her children, Judy Scott, Sheila Sanford, Marsha Adkins and Thomas Sexton; her brother, Charles Riley; her grandchildren, Jessica Quigley, Brandon Scott, Jonathan Sexton, Brandy Sexton, T.J. Sexton, Jayden Sexton, Ethan Sexton and Abigail Sanford; her great-grandchildren, Logan Quigley, Lukas Quigley, Nolan Scott, Kaleb Scott, Jonathan Sexton II, Elijah Sexton, Garrett Sexton and Jayce Sexton. Private services will be conducted at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, with her Pastor and cousin Charlie Riley Jr. officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2020
