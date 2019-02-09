







MARY ANN LEWIS LYKINS, 79, of Kenova, W.Va., a loving, faithful wife of 61 years to her husband, Richard L. "Buck" Lykins, wonderful mother and grandmother, peacefully passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born August 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Henry and Marie Booth Lewis. Mary Ann is a graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School and was a dedicated homemaker, taking care of her family. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kenova, was saved at Camp Cowen and loved Jesus for more than 60 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Bartram and Clara Mae Rice; and three brothers, Curt, Charles and Tom Lewis. She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Lee Lykins; one daughter and son-in-law, Frances and Jimmy Bloss; one son and daughter-in-law, Richard L. and Karrie Lykins; three grandchildren, Alexandria (Micaiah) Branch, Joshua and Rachel Lykins; one sister, Frances Elkins; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the CDU Unit at St. Mary's Medical Center; Dr. El Hamdoni; Dr. Charles Meadows and her home health nurse and friend, Shilo, for their kindness and care of Mary Ann. They also want to thank the First Baptist Church, Kenova United Methodist Church and her friends at Griffith & Fiel Drug Store. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Kenova. Funeral services will begin at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Scott Byard officiating and Pastor Steve Willis assisting. Burial will follow in Cyrus Cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the Lykins family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary