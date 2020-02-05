Home

Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
MARY ANN SANDERS CHAPMAN, 86, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, and BOBBY JUNE CHAPMAN, 83, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Phillip Chapman. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Memorial Gardens. Mary Ann was a homemaker and a member of 1st Baptist Church, Ceredo, and Bobby was a carpenter working in the Carpenters Union Local 302. They were preceded in death by their son, Roger Lee Chapman, grandson, Craig McGlothlin, and granddaughter, Larin Rice. They are survived by their children, Robert Dale and Debbie Chapman, Neda and Joe McGlothlin, and Peggy and Ron Rice; grandchildren, Joshua and Kelly Chapman, Seth and Andrea Rice, Bobby Stitt and Erin and Jonathan Rice; great-grandchildren, Tessa, Brenna, Logan, Madison, Nathan, Jackson and Paislee; sisters and brothers, Dorothy and James Mathis, Bill Chapman and Kay Ramey; and sister-in-law, Frances Chapman. Mary Ann was born on July 22, 1933, in Prichard, W.Va., the daughter of the late Brigham and Lou Ellen Thompson Sanders. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jesse, Noah and Dickie Sanders. Bobby was born on April 10, 1936, in Lincoln County, W.Va., the son of the late Walter and Edna Simpkins Chapman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sister, James Whitey Chapman, Gary Chapman, Kenneth Chapman, Mary Lou Chapman, Janice Marie Betty Burton and Ann Lloyd; brothers-in-law, Walt Lloyd, Jerry Ramey and Garrett Burton. Special thanks to their caregivers, Teresa Leonard, Samantha Pickens and Megan Monroe; special friends, Norma and James Spence and Beulah and Sam Keck. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020
