Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
MARY ANN STEPHENS


1947 - 2019
MARY ANN STEPHENS, 71, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away September 23, 2019. She was born November 10, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late William "Wick" and Ruth Stapleton Runyon. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bill Runyon, and sister Esta Kincaid. She is survived by her husband, Billy Harold Stephens; one daughter, Charity Packer; one son, Scott Stephens; two sisters, Alice Howard and Patty Caldwell; two brothers, Gene Runyon and Butch Runyon; seven grandchildren, Casey Homonai, Caden Stephens, Juanita Garcia, Lance Packer, Rebecca Packer, Gabriel Packer, Aiden Packer; one great-granddaughter, Jessa O'Bryan. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral will be 12 noon Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor David Fairburn. Burial will be in Hezekiah Adkins Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019
