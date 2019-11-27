Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY AVERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY AVERY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY AVERY Obituary




MARY AVERY, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by two sons, David and Gary Rakes. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Ed Smith of Proctorville, Ohio, as well as siblings, cousins and grandchildren whom she loved dearly. It was her wish to graciously donate her body for medical research. By her request, no services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -