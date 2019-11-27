|
|
MARY AVERY, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by two sons, David and Gary Rakes. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Ed Smith of Proctorville, Ohio, as well as siblings, cousins and grandchildren whom she loved dearly. It was her wish to graciously donate her body for medical research. By her request, no services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019