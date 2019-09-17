|
MARY BELL SOWARDS of West Hamlin, W.Va., went to receive her Heavenly reward after a long battle with cancer. Mary was 80 years 8 months and 14 days old. She was born January 1, 1939, in West Hamlin, a daughter of the late Carl and Audrey Bias. She was also preceded in death by her husband Mac Sowards; sister JoAnn Johnson; brother Paul Bias and grandson Michael Hoosier. Survivors include sons Joey (Gail) Crum of West Hamlin, David (Ann) Sowards of Salt Rock; daughters Teresa (John) White and Katie (Gary) Hoosier of Hurricane; sister Helen King of Hamlin; brothers Robert Bias of West Hamlin and George Bias of Lavallette; seven grandchildren, Bobby Stickler, Heather Dolin, Matthew and Jacob Sowards, John and Darin White, Gary Dale Hoosier; six great-grandchildren; Brianna and Brooklyn Stickler, Sarah and Kevin Dolin, Joshua White, Chelsea Boyles; six great-great-grandchildren, Harley, Faith and Maverick Boyles and Jace, Carter and Katie White, and a host of family and friends whom she loved dearly. Mary was a loving mother and caring friend to so many. Mary was a lifetime member of the West Hamlin United Methodist Church, where she was an active member and sang in the choir, she was also a member of the Queen Esther's Circle and a member of the Eastern Star. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, with Rev. Thomas Jeffrey officiating. The burial will follow in the Slone Triplett Cemetery, Pleasant View. A visitation will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019