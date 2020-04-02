|
MARY BLANTON BISHOP, 98, of Ironton, widow of Charles Bishop, died March 29 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. She was co-owner of Bishop's Little Giant, later named Bishop's Barn. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. April 2, Woodland Cemetery. There is no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Harvest for the Hungry food pantry, First Methodist Church, Ironton, or to Community Hospice, Ashland. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020