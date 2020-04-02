Home

PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Woodland Cemetery
MARY BLANTON BISHOP

MARY BLANTON BISHOP Obituary

MARY BLANTON BISHOP, 98, of Ironton, widow of Charles Bishop, died March 29 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. She was co-owner of Bishop's Little Giant, later named Bishop's Barn. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. April 2, Woodland Cemetery. There is no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Harvest for the Hungry food pantry, First Methodist Church, Ironton, or to Community Hospice, Ashland. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020
