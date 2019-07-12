







MARY CARTER, 97, of Huntington, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Hospice of Huntington. Mary was born September 2, 1921, in Barnesville, Ga., to the late Laura and Joe Thaxton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bob Carter, daughter, Pam Carter, brothers, Jackie, Johnny, Otis and Harris Thaxton, and sister, Lovie Homes. She leaves behind daughters, Marie and Nancy Carter, and countless family and friends who are heartbroken to see her go. Mary had a way to make friends wherever she went, be it in Florida, Ohio or West Virginia. She loved having parties, going to the Y, attending New Baptist Church and spending many hours making her beautiful jewelry pictures. Her friends and family respected and loved her for her funny, outspoken determination and to make the best out of her last days. A special thank you to Mary's adopted daughter, Pam Carden, who spent many hours with her, also friends Janet Kingery, Renee Riggot, Amy Mays, Treva Davis, Susie Reid and Trish Allen, as well as the special nurses where Mary spent the last 6 months, Laura and Teresa. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. and services at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 12, 2019