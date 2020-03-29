|
MARY ELIZABETH GRIFFITH, 95, of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Private family funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Pea Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Creasy officiating. The service may be viewed live online by going to Pea Ridge Baptist Church on Facebook. She was born February 25, 1925, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Harry Gordon and Fannie May Wade. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H. Ray Griffith Jr.; four sisters, Irene Harbour, Helen Copen, Pauline Sardis, Eva Hagaman; and three brothers, Harry Wade Jr., Robert Wade and John Wade. Mary was a member of Pea Ridge Baptist Church, Huntington Business Women's Club and Huntington Rotary. She was an Independent Sales Consultant for Shaklee Products. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Diane G. and Dwayne Heck of Huntington and Linda K. and Daniel Hodges of Hurricane, W.Va.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Tom R. and Ginger Griffith of Bozeman, Mont., and Michael W. and Connie Griffith of College Station, TX; grandchildren, Tara, Tyler, Michael, Chris, Joseph, Jeremy and Russell; great-grandchildren, Ben, Hannah, Noah, Chloe, Axell, Luella, Cameron, Melody and Dominic; a special sister-in-law, Phyllis Griffith; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Madison Park Healthcare for their excellent care of Mary. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020