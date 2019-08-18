|
MARY ELIZABETH PARSONS, 69, of Wayne, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was born March 18, 1950, in Huntington, West Virginia, daughter of the late Norman Finley and Erma Lee Ramey Finley. She leaves behind her loving husband of 49 years, 9 months and 25 days, Donald Ray Parsons; her cherished daughter, Nerissa Raye Smith (Jared Morrison), and three lovely grandchildren, Finley, Liam and Ainsley Smith, all of Wayne, W.Va.; her brother, Norman Michael Finley and his wife Laurie Finley of Jekyll Island, Ga.; two very dear friends, Gary and Diana Adkins of Lavalette, W.Va.; and a large number of many other treasured friends and family. Mary loved the outdoors and was planning an RV tour across the West for their 50th wedding anniversary. She was a member of the Wayne United Methodist Church and retired from Marshall University Medical Center. Her uplifting spirit contributed to the well-being of others throughout the area. She was a loyal friend and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Funeral service 1 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Elder Bruce Finley officiating. Burial at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 18, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , Ohio Valley Affiliate, 162 Court Street, Charleston, WV 25301; toll-free: 800-242-8721.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019