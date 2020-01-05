Home

MARY ELIZABETH STAMBAUGH, 86, of Ironton, widow of Herschel F. Stambaugh, died Jan. 1 in Ashland Community Hospice. Funeral will be noon Jan. 6, St. Joseph Church, Ironton; burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 6 at O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice of Ashland, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101, or The Parish Life Center, 905 S. 5th St., Ironton, Ohio.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
