MARY ELIZABETH STAPLETON, 81, of Huntington, widow of Robert Manuel Stapleton, died May 19 at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Section of Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova. She was a laundry worker for White Way Laundry. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 22, 2019
