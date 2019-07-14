Home

MARY ELIZABETH ARGABRITE STONE, 86, of Newport News, Va., formerly of Ona, passed away July 1, 2019. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born May 11, 1933, a daughter of the late Forrest and Alice Argabrite. She was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Stone II. Mary is survived by her children, Barbara Bowling of Matthews, Va., Brenda Hopkins of Chuckatuck, Va., Patricia Narron of Hampton, Va., and Susan Schubert of Hampton, Va.; one sister, Francis Yvonne Haner of Memphis, Tenn.; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Johnson Argabrite of Huntington; eleven grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 14, 2019
