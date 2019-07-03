







MARY ELIZABETH WINFREY FREDERICK PENNYPACKER, 97, of Huntington, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at Cabell Health Care Center. Graveside burial rites will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, by Monsignor Dean G. Borgmeyer. Mary was born January 20, 1922, in Huntington, daughter of Clarence Warren Winfrey and Emma Helton Winfrey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Granville Owings "Penny" Pennypacker, and by her son, John Warren Frederick, and one granddaughter, Michelle Frederick. Also preceding her in death were three sisters, Evelyn Louise Winfrey, Helen Thomas Winfrey Booton and Mildred Hope Winfrey Spurrier. Mary is survived by one daughter, Carole Frederick Marcum; grandsons, Christopher David Marcum and Kevin Granville Andrew Marcum, John Mark Frederick and Shawn Denver Frederick; granddaughter, Lisa Dawn Marcum; great-grandsons, Michael-James MaShawn Morton and Landyn Frederick, and great-granddaughters, Alina Frederick, Sabrina Marcum and Rebecca Marcum. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and their children. Mary worked in Huntington at Huntington Dry Goods, WSAZ-TV and lastly for Polan Industries as executive secretary to Dr. L.M. Polan for nearly forty years. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Cabell Health Care Center for their gentle care for Mary Pennypacker during her final years, as well as to Hospice for their kind assistance during her final weeks. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 3, 2019