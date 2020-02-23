|
|
MARY ELLEN GANNON, 70, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church by Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer. Mary Ellen was born February 9, 1950, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Alberta Reiser Knoll. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church; a Cabell County schoolteacher for 32 years; a volunteer for Lavalette youth athletics and Buffalo youth football league; she was also a Buffalo High School Athletic Booster. In addition, she was a founding member of the Spring Valley Athletic Boosters and she ran the Bartram/Brown Football Camp and Golf Tournament. Surviving her is her husband, Richard Joseph Gannon Sr.; two sons, Richard Gannon Jr. and his wife, Leslie, and William Gannon and his wife, Nickie; five grandchildren, Laney Gannon, Bryce Gannon, Caitlin Gannon, Dylan Gannon, Brielle Gannon; and one brother, John Knoll and his wife, Kathy. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020