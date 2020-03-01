|
|
MARY ELLEN WHARTON CAMDEN, age 77, passed away, surrounded by her family, on January 13, 2020. Mary Ellen was born and grew up in Huntington, W.Va. She was the only daughter of Nell Woodall Wharton and Clifford Logan "Brud" Wharton. She graduated from Huntington High School, West Virginia University and Marshall University. She is survived by her loving husband, Tom Camden, daughter and son-in-law, Mimi and Dave Shackley, daughter, Trish Alfele, grandchildren, Jeff Shackley, Ali Shackley Fuller, Kyle Shackley and Michael Alfele, grandson-in-law, Jon Fuller, and great-granddaughter, Audrina Fuller. A memorial has been set up in her name, with donations being taken in lieu of flowers. Go to savethechimps.org/memory-mary-ellen.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020