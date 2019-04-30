







MARY ELOISE SACRE, 74, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, April 28, 2019. She was born August 26, 1944, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Raphael & Irene Pinkerman. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Erma Leigh Pinkerman and Delores Hilliard; and brothers, Keith and Wendell Pinkerman. She is survived by her husband Jacob Emil Sacre; two sons, Mark (Regina) and Matt (Amy) Sacre; one daughter, Mary Susan (James) Cox; three sisters, Louise Esque, Geraldine Wright (Larry), and Karen Jones (Mike); seven grandchildren, Ian & Justin Fox, Caleb Cox, Ethan, Logan, Nathan and Jacob Sacre. She was a member of the Davis Bowen Chapel and loved her family and friends. She married the love of her life on December 13, 1963, at Davis Chapel. Her laugh and smile was something everyone brags about and will remember. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at noon on Wednesday for a 12:30 p.m. graveside services at Crook Cemetery with Pastor Sam Preston officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary