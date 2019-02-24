|
|
MARY ERCEILE ROBERTS, 75, of Huntington, wife of Jackie Roberts, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Rev. Ron Stafford. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born June 9, 1943, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Charles and Virginia Hale Frazier. Mary was a retired nurse. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Oneda Frazier. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Jill Roberts; daughter and son-in-law, Karyn and Rob Estep; grandchildren, Audrey, MaryBeth, Bobby, Morgan, Olivia and Parker; brother, Charles Reed Frazier; and sister and brother-in-law, Virginia "Jean" and Ron Stafford. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019