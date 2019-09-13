|
MARY FRANCES BATTEN MIDKIFF, 90, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Ernest Edward Midkiff, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at The Woodlands. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the White Chapel Mausoleum with Rev. Terry Deane. Frances was born on May 22, 1929, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Lacey Aaron and Mary Frances Wilhoit Batten. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, L.A., Hugh, Hal, Floyd and Jack Batten, and one sister, Evelyn Spence. She was a retired bookkeeper for Alignment Service and a member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. She was an avid seamstress and an active member of the Barbie Doll Mission at the Woodlands Retirement Community. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ernest Edward Midkiff II (Julie), three daughters and sons-in-law, Janie McDaniel (Dave), Linda Starosta (George) and Alison Houck (Jon); grandchildren, Kate McDaniel, Scott McDaniel (Sherry), Sara Jane Lilley (Scott), Nicholas Starosta (Angela), Andrew Starosta, Rebecca Nerone (Donato), Caitlin Davidson (Ryan), Kirstin Midkiff and David Houck; and seven great-grandchildren, Senna Jane Lilley, Evie, Connie and Toby Starosta, Gino Nerone and Alise and Warren Davidson. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at The Woodlands with Rev. Danny Jones. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue Shelter (www.littlevictorie.org), Hospice of Huntington (www.hospiceofhuntington.org) or Community Mission Outreach Food Pantry (c/o Danny Newman, 65 Township Road 1037, Chesapeake, OH 45619). Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019