|
|
MARY FRANCES BOWEN COUGHENOUR MURPHY passed peacefully from this life the morning of March 17, 2020, after a gradual decline in health. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family during the last days of her life. Mary Frances was born in Huntington May 10, 1943, to Naomi and Ralph Bowen. She attended the public schools of Cabell County and was a graduate of Huntington East High School, Class of 1961. At an early age, she professed her faith in Jesus Christ and later became a member of 20th Street Baptist Church where she was a dedicated member. She was united in holy matrimony to Charles Kenneth Coughenour. This Union was blessed with two loving sons, David and Scott. Kenny Coughenour preceded her in death in February of 1984. Mary Frances began a very successful career with Sears, quickly climbing the ranks to management until her retirement in 1998. During her career she met, fell in love with and married John Michael Murphy, also of Huntington, West Virginia. Throughout their marriage they spent many years together traveling and exploring different destinations. As much as Mary Frances loved experiencing all the beautiful things this country has to offer, nothing could compare to her love for family. After her retirement she became a loving friend, confidant, mentor and shoulder to not only her grandchildren, but to anyone she met in need. She became especially close and developed great friendships with her in-laws whom she cherished deeply. Mike Murphy preceded her in death after a brief illness in 2008. During the remainder of her days, she was blessed with a beautiful great-granddaughter, Gianna, whom she adored and enjoyed spending time with simply sitting in the sun. Mary Frances was preceded in death by both parents; sister, Sue-Ellen Bowen; and son, Jeffery Scott Coughenour. She will be lovingly remembered by her son, David and his wife Amy; and their children, Andrew, Annamarie and Chase Coughenour; one sister, Carol Bowen-Sumpter and her husband Larry; niece and nephew, Patti (Truitt) and Matt Sumpter, along with their children. Her loving presence will be missed deeply by the Murphy family, especially Paula Murphy, who was not only a sister-in-law, but her best friend. Though she was loved by many, she will forever hold a special place in the heart of her granddaughter, Kenna Nicole Coughenour. A graveside service will be held at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio, at 1 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020. Friends may visit with the family after 12:30 p.m. Monday at the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020