MARY FRANCIS CHILDERS, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully at the Woodlands Retirement Community April 5, 2020. Born November 6, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late A.J. and Lula Wilkinson. She is survived by two sons, Robert L. Nistendirk, wife Cammie, of Charleston, W.Va., and Jack W. Nistendirk, wife Vee, of Georgetown, S.C. Also, stepsons, Burke Childers, wife Donitta, of Huntington, W.Va., Richard Childers, wife Diane "Di," of Clemons, N.C., and David Childers, wife Kathy, of Huntington, W.Va. In addition, Mary left behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Paul Childers Jr. of Huntington, W.Va., daughters, Pauline Nistendirk Smith of Nashville, TN, and Louane Moore Stallings of Huntington, W.Va. Mary, back in the day, loved playing golf, playing bridge and was an accomplished equestrian. Her love of horses and animals in general was well-known. She supported many animal affiliations. She was a past member for many years of Guyan Golf and Country Club and remained a member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church of Huntington, W.Va. She was a graduate of Stevens College in Columbia, Missouri, after which she attended the University of Missouri. Although Mary was known for her cantankerous personality, she was also both loving and generous with her family and friends. We would like to thank the entire staff of Woodlands Retirement Community for their loving and professional care given to Mary and the kindness expressed through a difficult time to family members during her residence both while in assisted living and especially the health care professionals. We would like to mention two of her special friends. One very special companion, Swanson Roberts, who shared good and bad times with Mary the past several years and who also assisted with her caregiving during those times of ill health. We cannot thank him enough for being there for her. Also, a special thanks to her dear friend of many years, Sally Duncan-McCaskey, who was always there for Mary anytime she was needed. Due to the unfortunate worldwide pandemic, COVID-19, a memorial service will be held later at the Woodlands Retirement Community. Details will be published at a later date.