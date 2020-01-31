|
MARY FRANCES CLAGG, 78, of Lesage, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born on September 20, 1941, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Harry and Pauline Starkey. She is preceded in death by her husband, David Allen Clagg, and one sister, Carolyn "Jeannie" Nicholson. She is survived by son, Brent and his wife Sherry; daughter, Paula and her husband Rodney; one sister, Phyllis Spurlock; sister-in-law, Della Clagg-Cline and family; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Nicholson and Ivan Clagg and family; four grandchildren, Steven and Drake Clagg, Courtney Coleman (William) and Lindsey Cremeans; six great-grandchildren, Laynah, Dakota, Leland, Abby, Drake and Layla; nieces, Pam Nicholson and family, Lea Bodmer and family, Barbie Lovins and family; nephew, Daniel Nicholson and family, Tony Spurlock (deceased) and family; special cousins, Rod and Linda Clagg; the Wilkes family; special friends, Ted and Ronda Hanshaw and Judy Lawhon; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; family/co-workers of Adams Hallmark; and "Minnie," her precious puppy that will miss her greatly. Mary worked at Whirling Wheels Skating Rink for many years and Adams Hallmark for 36 years. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Greg Tomlinson officiating. Burial will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery, Glenwood, W.Va. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020