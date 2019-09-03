The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
MARY JANE GOODALL


1928 - 2019
MARY JANE GOODALL, 91, of Huntington, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Rev. Father Paul Yuenger officiating. She was born May 3, 1928, in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late John and Janie Donovan Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Goodall, and siblings, Clifford Smith, Evelyn Davies, Cecil Smith and John Smith. She was a retired Registered Nurse at Cabell Huntington Hospital with 50 years of service. Mary Jane was a member of Our Lady of Fatima, Catholic Daughters and the Blue Army. She is survived by her children, Sarah (Rob) Cooke of Morgantown, W.Va., Stephanie Packer, Andrew (Sarah) Goodall and John Goodall, all of Huntington; grandchildren, Amanda Rader, Alissa Fetherolf, Jessica Goodall, Shannon Packer, Drew Goodall, Trevor Cooke and Gracie Packer; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Beard Mortuary.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019
