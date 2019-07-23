The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
MARY JANE PERKINS, 59, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away July 21, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born March 16, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Kyle Edward Hargis and Mary Louise McKinley. Mary was preceded in death by her father and her infant son John Edward Perkins. She leaves behind her beloved husband Stephen Lee Perkins; her mother and her siblings Linda Lou Lucas, Bill Hargis, Jeff Hargis (Rita), Joe Hargis and Bruce Hargis. Her wishes were to be cremated and then buried with her baby. Condolences may be expressed to her family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 23, 2019
