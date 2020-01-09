Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
(304) 736-8986
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY JANE SEXTON BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY JANE SEXTON BROWN Obituary

MARY JANE SEXTON BROWN, 76, of Minford, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born December 7, 1943, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Willie James and Caroline Dillman Sexton. She was a homemaker and faithful member of Madison Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Truman Brown, a brother, David Brown, and an infant sister. She is survived by one brother, Richard (Vida) Sexton of Huntington, W.Va.; three nieces; and two nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, with Pastor Kevin Gullions officiating. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Friday at the mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -