MARY JANE SEXTON BROWN, 76, of Minford, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born December 7, 1943, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Willie James and Caroline Dillman Sexton. She was a homemaker and faithful member of Madison Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Truman Brown, a brother, David Brown, and an infant sister. She is survived by one brother, Richard (Vida) Sexton of Huntington, W.Va.; three nieces; and two nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, with Pastor Kevin Gullions officiating. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Friday at the mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020