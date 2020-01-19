|
MARY JEAN COLEMAN, 84, of Huntington, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. Born on November 13, 1935, in Logan Co., W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Don Ferrell and Rhoda Putnam. Mary was the wife of the late Marion Coleman Jr., who passed away in 2001 and together shared 47 years of marriage. She was an LPN in the Oncology Unit at St. Mary's Medical Center for 25 years and also a member of the Westmoreland Baptist Church. Besides her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a sister, Louise Saunders; and a brother, Emil Ferrell. Survivors include her two daughters, Debra Lynn Grzyb of Huntington and Pamela Jean Moore (Kevin) of Ceredo; three grandchildren, Brandon Moore (Holly) of Huntington, Juston Moore (Casey) of Kenova and Adam Grzyb of St. Louis, Mo.; five great-grandchildren, Brandt Moore, Judson Moore, Lydia Moore, Clara Moore and Christian Moore; and a sister, Nellina Nowack of Ocala, Fla. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, 4 p.m. at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Mark White officiating. Friends and family may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, noon at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the Coleman family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020