MARY JOYCE QUEEN CHRISTIAN was born August 5, 1943. She passed away on August 23, 2019. She is now in the loving arms of her Lord. She was a loving companion, mother, grandmother and loyal friend. Her heart was filled with love and compassion for all. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Christian; her parents, James and Burns Queen. She was the last surviving sibling of her family. She is survived by her companion, Ronnie Bills; her son, Billy Christian (Kevin), Tammy Christian (Tommy), Patti (Doug) Boe; her grandchildren, Corey Christian, Cassie (William) Wallace, Cati Christian and Cora Vance; her great-grandchildren, Ricky, Fylix, Kynsley, Alayna, Sawyer, Lee, Cara and Haylee; her heart family, Toni (Keith) Ferguson and Jessica (John) Harrison; grandchildren, Tiffany, Hunter (Faith), Mason, Jake and her sweet Daisy; great-grandchildren, Lana, Trace and Richard; a host of nieces and nephews; and her best friend and cousin, Sue Jarrell. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, and will be led by Paul Hill, Sherry Hill and Earl Hill II. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Mom always had a smile on her face and never complained. Even through the struggles of her life, she kept a smile and a positive attitude. She was ready to go home to her Michael and never let him go. We will always love and treasure the time we had with you. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019