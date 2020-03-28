|
MARY JOYCE SHEILS CLARK MONTGOMERY, 87, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Crown City, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She was born June 12, 1932, in Cabell County, W.Va., daughter of the late Henry and Ruth McGue Sheils. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Shannon Clark; her second husband, Marshall Montgomery; stepson, Marlin Montgomery; step-son-in-law, James A. Poteet; and step-grandson, James A. Poteet Jr. She was a member of 6th Avenue Church of Christ and Pea Ridge Woman's Club. She is survived by one daughter, Shanna (Mark) Sims of Arizona; one grandson, Michael Watters; stepchildren, Loretta Hammond and Louella Poteet, both of Crown City, Ohio; nine step-grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Cheryl, Wayne, Rebecca, Debbie, Lisa, Mindy, Tammy, Amanda and Brittany; 21 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; special friends, Janet, Rosemary, Kathy and Ida Mae; and loving family to whom she was devoted, Harriet, Bernard, Bernna, Travis and Jarod. Private funeral services will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Kevin McElwain officiating. Burial will be in Culloden Cemetery, Culloden, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.