MARY KELSEY MacCOURTNEY, 29, of Huntington, daughter of Kane and Carol Miller MacCourtney, died Nov. 25 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was an assistant manager for Sherwin Williams. A celebration of life will take place at 3 p.m. Dec. 14, Cross Roads United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the mentioned church. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019