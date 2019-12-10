Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MACCOURTNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY KELSEY MACCOURTNEY

Send Flowers
MARY KELSEY MACCOURTNEY Obituary

MARY KELSEY MacCOURTNEY, 29, of Huntington, daughter of Kane and Carol Miller MacCourtney, died Nov. 25 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was an assistant manager for Sherwin Williams. A celebration of life will take place at 3 p.m. Dec. 14, Cross Roads United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the mentioned church. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -