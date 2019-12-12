|
|
MARY KELSEY MacCOURTNEY, 29, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away from complications with breast cancer on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born on Dec. 31, 1989, and was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary and Homer Miller and Barbara and Leo MacCourtney. Kelsey is survived by her parents, Carol and Kane MacCourtney, and her brother, Christian. In addition, she is survived by her aunts and uncles, Wayne Miller (Johnna), David Miller (Pam), Leo MacCourtney Jr. (Barbara), Molly Duffey (Tom) and Chris MacCourtney (Linda). She is also survived by her cousins, Lauren Miller (Rob), Brian Miller, Conor MacCourtney (Stacie), Colin MacCourtney (Allison), Caitie MacCourtney, Kyle MacCourtney (Danielle), Ryan Duffey (Heather), Matt Duffey (Kristen), Keenan Duffey (Carlie), Erin MacCourtney (Michelle), Sarah Muehleman (James) and Daniel MacCourtney. Kelsey graduated from Cabell Midland High School in 2008 and West Virginia University with a marketing degree in 2012, where she was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority. She was employed with Sherwin Williams as an assistant manager. She was a member of Cross Roads United Methodist Church. Here, she participated with the Praise Team. Kelsey was passionate about her extended family, friends and her dog, Penelope. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Cross Roads United Methodist Church in Huntington, W.Va., with the Rev. Dustin McCune officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. The family would like to thank Dr. Gerrit Kimmey and the staff at HIMG Oncology for always being there for Kelsey. We would also like to thank the staff at the MICU of St. Mary's Medical Center for their kindness and compassion; a special thank you to Dr. Kathy Saber for not only being Kelsey's family doctor, but also her special friend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross Roads United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019