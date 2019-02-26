







MARY L. ADKINS of Hamlin, W.Va., born February 9, 1953, passed away February 24, 2019, at the age of sixty-six years and fifteen days. She was the daughter of the late Truman Everette and Bessie A. Lucas Swann, and was also preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Swann. She was a member of Fall Creek Mount Moriah Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Ross Adkins of Hamlin; two sons, Tad Howard Adkins of Culloden and James Eric (Christy) Adkins of Hamlin; one daughter, Wendy Kay McLaughlin of Hamlin; one step-daughter, Tauna Jo Davis of Hamlin; one brother, Jackie (Karen) Swann of Ona; one sister, Carol Jobe of Salt Rock; two nephews, Bobby Jobe of Salt Rock and Kasey Swann of Ona; two nieces, Daniella Jobe of Huntington and Katie Swann of Huntington; five grandchildren, Andrew McLaughlin of Hamlin, Marlie (Ryan) Ramey of Hamlin, Ali Adkins of Hamlin, Marshal Adkins of Hamlin and Kiersten Adkins of Hamlin. Funeral service will be noon, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Jim Caldwell officiating. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019