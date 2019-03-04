|
MARY L. TROICKY, 98 of Strongsville, Ohio, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Altenheim Senior Living in Strongsville, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Joy Simpson. Burial will follow at Thompson Cemetery, Genoa, W.Va. She was born May 14, 1920, in Wayne County, a daughter of the late John and Laura Thompson Jackson. Mary was retired from Freeway Corporation in Valley View, Ohio. Also preceding her in death was her first husband, Woodrow Crabtree, along with her second husband, Sergey Troicky; two daughters, Roberta and Brenda Sue Crabtree; four sisters, Ada Artrip, Eula Kitts, Blanche Thompson, Odalee Jackson; three brothers, Willie, John B. and Homer Jackson. Survivors include two daughters, Linda Konya of Seven Hills, Ohio, Barbara Crabtree of Gainsville, Fla.; two grandchildren, Janice Gross and husband, Dr. Lee Gross, Alex Konya II and wife, Maria; and one great-grandchild, Steven Gross. Friends may call one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019