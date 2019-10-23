Home

Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
(606) 324-4128
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
MARY LOIS SEXTON

MARY LOIS SEXTON Obituary




MARY LOIS SEXTON, 86, of Flatwoods, widow of Billy F. Sexton, died Oct. 19 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. She had worked at Wee Wisdom Daycare at Plaza Community Church of the Nazarene. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; burial in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens, Flatwoods. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the . www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019
