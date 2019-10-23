|
MARY LOIS SEXTON, 86, of Flatwoods, widow of Billy F. Sexton, died Oct. 19 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. She had worked at Wee Wisdom Daycare at Plaza Community Church of the Nazarene. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; burial in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens, Flatwoods. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the . www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019