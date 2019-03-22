Services Reger Funeral Home 1242 Adams Avenue Huntington , WV 25704 (304) 522-2031 Resources More Obituaries for MARY ANDERSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MARY LOU FRAZIER "BABE" ANDERSON

MARY LOU "BABE" FRAZIER ANDERSON, age 88, of Fraziers Bottom, formerly of Huntington, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her home in Fraziers Bottom. Mary was born October 20, 1930, and was the only daughter of the late Carmon L. and Elsie A. Young Frazier. She was a self-professed "tomboy" growing up and loved being in the outdoors. She graduated from Winfield High School and then Marshall College, now Marshall University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. While attending college, Mary met a fellow chemistry major, Patrick Mackay Anderson, a former World War II pilot with movie star good looks and equally impressive intellect. They married on December 31, 1955, and enjoyed 56 years of marriage and adventure. Although Mary did not have biological children, she was a second mother to her nieces and nephews and an extra grandmother to their children and grandchildren. She never visited any of them without something special to brighten their day. She was the Easter bunny, Santa Claus and their own special fairy godmother. She took them on "Magical" trips during their childhood and into adulthood, and life was always an adventure when she was around. Mary was a trailblazer in every aspect of her life. She was the first female chemist hired at Appalachian Power Company and always joked that, "Fortunately, I was not the last." She "retired" as a chemist at age 36 and spent the remainder of her life serving her community of Huntington and her hometown of Fraziers Bottom, mother earth and her God. She was a champion for the preservation and protection of the environment, serving multiple organizations dedicated to that purpose, and was a supporter of the Huntington Museum of Art. She was a member of the League of Women Voters and fought for civil rights, women's rights and the rights of the working class. The charitable organizations she supported are too numerous to mention. Anyone who was sick, elderly, in the hospital or just needing a word of encouragement could always expect a visit from Mary. The word "Selfless" and Mary Anderson are interchangeable. There will not be another like our beloved "Aunt Mary." Mary was a member of Fraziers Bottom Church of God and Madison Avenue Church of God. She was a Sunday school and Vacation Bible School teacher, a member and officer of the Women of the Church of God, served on numerous boards and committees, and sang in the choir. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Patrick Mackay Anderson, her brother, Stanley R. Frazier, and her nephew, Stanley Lee Frazier. She is survived by her niece and her husband, Catherine and Danny Akers of Fraziers Bottom, with whom she made her home, her nephew, William "Gary" Frazier and wife Karen of Columbus, Ohio, and nephew, Joseph R. Frazier of Clarksville, Arkansas: a great-niece and -nephews and great- great-nieces and -nephews, as well as a host of extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Fraziers Bottom Church of God. The family will arrive at church at 2 p.m. to visit with those who wish to offer their condolences or share memories of Mary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard, Charleston, WV 25312. Reger Funeral Home is providing cremation services for Mary at her request. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019