Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
Burial
Following Services
Docks Creek Cemetery
MARY MAGDALENE HALL, 72, of Lavalette, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Paul Booth at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery. Mary was born on February 9, 1947, in Sandstone, W.Va., to the late Norvil "Tally" Wilson Adkins and Rosa Mae Gillian Adkins. She attended Marshall University and received a Master's degree of library sciences before becoming a librarian, and she was a member of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Adkins, and twin brother, Harry Adkins. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Gary Hall; a daughter, Christine Hall; two sons, Adam and Wesley Hall; and four grandchildren, Alyssa, Bobbi, Ashley and Andrew; one brother, Buster (Evelyn) Adkins of Parkersburg, W.Va.; three sisters, Hazel (Tom) Martin of Beckley, W.Va., Retha (Bill) Beard of Barboursville, W.Va., and Roberta Adkins-Carter (Greg) of Kenova, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019
