MARY MARGARET LOESER, 99, of Brookville, Md., formerly of Huntington, wife of Richard Loeser Sr., died Oct. 21 in Marian Assisted Living, Brookville, Md. She was a former employee with the Veterans Administration. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington. Rite of Committal will follow in Springhill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019