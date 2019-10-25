|
MARY MARGARET LOESER, 99, of Brookville, Md., formerly of Huntington, wife of Richard F. Loeser, passed away Monday October 21, 2019 at Marian Assisted Living, Brookeville, Md. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington, by Father Patrick McDonough. Rite of Committal will follow in Springhill Cemetery, Huntington. She was born September 18, 1920 in Huntington, the oldest of seven children of the late Leo and Clara Baker Fleckenstein. Mary graduated from St. Joseph High School, Marshall University Cum Laude with a BA in English and worked at the Veterans Administration for 18 years. She volunteered for numerous jobs, including St. Joseph Elementary School as the library assistant, and St. Mary's Hospital driving for the Pallottine Sisters. She was also an avid reader. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a son, Thomas Loeser. Additional survivors include son, Dr. Richard F. Loeser Jr. (Cathie); daughters, Mary T. Loeser (Kirk), Dr. Caroline S. Loeser (Jeannette); brother, Dr. Leo Fleckenstein (Betty); sister, Joan Forrest (Bruce); six grandchildren: Perry Rukrigl (Pierce), Dr. Paul Loeser (Whitney), Tommy, Molly, Danny and Jack Shawhan; and one great grandchild, Evangeline Loeser. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. A rosary will be recited at the funeral home at 7 p.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the St. Joseph High School Capital Campaign. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019