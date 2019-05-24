







MARY MARGARET SWAVELY, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her Lord on May 18, 2019, at Woodlands Retirement Community. She was born October 8, 1929, in South Charleston, W.Va., the daughter of the late Roy F. Maynor Sr. and Essie Ann Watson Maynor. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Arthur G. Swavely; daughter, Dianne Nagley; and sister-in-law, Betty Maynor. She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Swavely of Lexington, Ky.; son and daughter-in-law, Daryl and Melody Swavely of Easley, S.C.; a brother, Roy Maynor Jr. of Huntington, W.Va.; son-in-law, Will Nagley of Mercer Island, Wash.; grandchildren, Race (Helen) Nagley, Katherine "Kit" Nagley, Morgen (Charles) Graham and Jared Swavely; nieces, Cheryl Richardson and Cathy (Jeff) Camp; as well as several other family and friends. Mary Margaret graduated magna cum laude from Marshall College in 1951. She was an active member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, where she attended the Friendship Class. She was a pleasant lady who enjoyed spending time with people, traveling and playing games. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Eric Porterfield officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Memorial gifts can be made to at stjude.org, by mail using printable form on website or by phone at 800-805-5856, or to Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 24, 2019