







MARY MARLENE VITITOE, 81, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born on January 19, 1938, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Okey and Rena Morrison Perry. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Bill, Earl, Howard, Keith, Bobby and Everett; four sisters, Evelyn, Eloise, Delores and Sharon; and two grandchildren, Ryan Vititoe and Charles Allen. She was a gifted singer and pianist and played at Balls Gap Baptist Church. She was a member of the Milton Lions Club, West Virginia Pumpkin Festival and the Cabell County Fair. She loved to travel with family and had visited 48 states. She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Harold "Dave" Vititoe; one daughter, Deborah Allen; one son, Mark Vititoe; three sisters, Elsie Bias, Betty Bledsoe and Patricia Ghearing; two brothers, Dennis Perry and Marvin Perry; and two grandchildren, Duncan Allen and Cameron Allen. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Millard Morrison. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.