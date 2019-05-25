







MARY OLA HENSLEY, "Tootsie," 76, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist Church by Pastor Tim Jayne. Burial will follow at the Hensley Family Cemetery. Mary was born on January 18, 1943, in Cabell County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late John Ellis and Ola Johnson Gooch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Gordon Hensley, a grandson, Nathan Allen Hensley, and two sisters, Deloris Ann Gooch and Gloria Sue Gooch. Mary was a homemaker and LPN and a member of Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist Church for over 57 years. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Dale Chatterton; three sons and daughter-in-law, Gordon "Sonny" Hensley Jr., Greg and Karen Hensley and David Hensley; seven grandchildren and spouses, Megan and Jacob, Devin, Emily, Cailin and Erik, Andrea and Ryan, Brandon, and Sunnie; three great-grandchildren, Ella, Maggie and Corie; two sisters, Hazel Merrimee and Sally Morrison; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby and Mick, Johnny and Mary and Richard Gooch; a host of nieces and nephews; and her church family at Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 25, 2019