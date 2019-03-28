







MARY RUTH SPURLOCK CLAGG, 80, of Glenwood, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 24, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Spurlock Creek Apostolic Church by Pastors Howard Henry and Doug Spurlock. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. She was born November 10, 1938, in Glenwood, W.Va., a daughter of the late Elwood and Susie Shull Spurlock. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elvin Lee Clagg, September 21, 2015. Ruth is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel Ray and Denise Clagg of Glenwood, W.Va., and Wayne and Donna Clagg of Milton; grandchildren, Jeff and (Amanda) Clark, (Steven) and Jessica Clagg, Susan Clagg, (Tim) and Michelle Daniels, David and (Lisa) Williams; two great-grandchildren, Raygan and Rylee Williams; siblings, (Mona) Spurlock Chapman, (Stanley, deceased), Esther and Russell Hesson, Sharolyn Conrad, (Dwight, deceased), (Randall) Elfrieda Spurlock, Wilma and Jack Massie (deceased) Phyllis Spurlock, (Elwood Jr., deceased). Pallbearers will be Steven Clagg, Jeff Clark, Tim Daniels, David Williams, Danny Clagg and Wayne Clagg. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.comc/wallace. Ruth was faithful to her church, worshiping her Lord and Savior. She was a great example to her whole church of being "faithful until the very end." Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary